Mushaira to remember contribution of poet Bashar Nawaz

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is organising a mushaira ‘Ek Shaam Bashar ke Naam’ to commemorate the literary contribution of the noted poet Bashar Nawaz,

at Sant Eknath Rangmandir on Sunday at 7.30 pm.

The prominent poets who have been invited to the literary evening included Ehsan Qureshi, Bilal Saharanpuri, Nadeem Farrukh, Charan Singh Bashar, Hasan Kazmi, Naeem Akhtar Khadmi, Manan Faraz, Adarsh Dubey Sagar, Hamid Bhusawali, Anwar Kamal, Qamar Ejaz and Faryaz Tanaki.

The senior poet of the city Shameem Khan will preside over the event. All public representatives of the city have also been invited to the event.