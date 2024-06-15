Muslim brethren to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Monday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The festival of sacrifice 'Eid-ul-Azha' or Bakr-Eid will be traditionally celebrated on Monday. To celebrate the occasion, a special prayer will be offered at the historic Eidgah in Cantonment at 8.30 am. Besides, the special prayers will also be organised in various mosques and smaller Eidgahs across the city.

According to the Islamic lunar calendar, 'Eid-ul-Azha' is celebrated on the 10th day of the 12th month (Zil Haj). Devotees from all over the world gather in the holy city of Mecca to perform the holy Haj in large numbers. Important rituals has to be completed during the five significant days of the month during the Haj pilgrimage, culminating in the celebration of Eid on the last day. In India, Eid will be celebrated on Monday.

Like every year, tens of thousands of Muslim brethren gather for special prayers at the Cantonment Eidgah in the morning. The Municipal Corporation, Cantonment Board, and Wakf Board arranges for cleaning, water supply, and other facilities at this location. Prayers will also be offered at Eidgahs in Rauza Baugh, Dargah Shahshokhattamiyan Colony, and Osmanpura. For those unable to attend here, special prayers have been organised in various mosques across the city for the convenience of the devotees. The Municipal Corporation has granted permission and also approved Qurbani (sacrifice) centres at various locations in the city to perform the ritual. Police will be deployed in different parts of the city to ensure security during Eid. Meanwhile, the religious leaders have urged Muslim brethren to ensure that the sentiments of people of other faiths are not hurt during the Qurbani rituals.

Rush to buy goats

As the festival is round the corner, large-scale goat sales are ongoing in various parts of the city. For the past two days, there has been an overwhelming crowd at Champa Chowk. Many citizens had already purchased goats from the animal market at Cantonment. A similar scene of crowds was observed at Shahganj and other parts of the city for buying fodder.