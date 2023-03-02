Muslim Numainda Council held meeting on city’s renaming

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Muslim Numainda Council (MNC) has instructed the office-bearers of various organisations to install boards registering a protest with the State Government against renaming the city.

The MNC held a meeting in the city recently. The heads of different organisations and parties were present. Council president Saleem Siddiqui chaired the meeting.

The Council asked the heads to strengthen the legal fight against the pending cases of renaming. Wahdat-e-Islami president Ziauddin Siddiqui said that people of different religions and castes live in the city which big historical legacy.

“The members of other communities should be informed about the city’s legacy and urged them to participate in coming agitation. Many people who love the city have opposition to the renaming. Various petitions related to renaming are pending in the court. The petitions should be combined and fight the legal battle,” he said.

Former Mayor Rashid Mamu appealed to people to submit their objections to the divisional commissioner's office by March 27 against the renaming. Qadir Maulana and Ilyas Kirmani suggested seeking justice in Supreme Court into the matter. Saleem Khan and Naser Siddiqui also supported the points of the meeting.

Shaikh Yusuf, Khaled Saifuddin, and Zameer Qadri also spoke.