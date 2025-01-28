Mutation of land in Jatwada comes under suspicion

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Land transactions in Jatwada have come under suspicion. Last month, in the matter of changes related to land from Gut No. 136, the talathi and the circle officer violated the deadline set by the tehsil administration. Within a single day, they removed the name of Sheetal Katariya and added the name of Bhavanu Bhuriwale as the rightful owner in the 7/12 land documents.

As per revenue regulations, the mutation period of 30 to 60 days was also ignored by the talathi and the circle officer, raising questions about why there was such a hurry. Doubts have increased over this matter. If the land was in the name of the tenant (Kul Dharak), how was the transaction for that land took place in 2011? Why was no mutation carried out in this case since 1965? Although the tehsil administration claims that the process was carried out under tenancy laws (Kul Kayada), the question remains as to why the rules regarding the mutation period were violated.

What was the tehsildar's order?

In Gut No. 136, there is a tenancy certificate dated 26 January 1965. Besides, 9 hectares of land were registered in the name of Sheetal Katariya on the 7/12 extract. Katariya purchased this land in 2011 from Suraiyya Begum Mohd. Rauf, the heir of the original owner, Raziya Begum Yusuf Mirza. However, the same area of land had been granted to tenant Bhavanu Tuljaram under the Hyderabad Tenancy and Agricultural Lands Act, of 1950. Records show that Bhavanu Tuljaram had possession of the land before 1965, and after his death, his heirs continued to hold possession of the land.

In light of this, Tehsildar Ramesh Mundlod issued an order last month directing that the 9 hectares registered in the name of Sheetal Katariya be removed and replaced with the name of the tenant's heirs. Meanwhile, Mundlod claimed that a notice of objection had been served to Katariya in this matter.

What is tenant right?

There are currently three tenancy laws in effect: the 1948 Bombay Tenancy Act, the 1950 Hyderabad Tenancy and Agricultural Lands Act, and the Vidarbha Tenancy Act. Under these laws, lands cultivated by tenants before 1965 were transferred to their names. There are three types of tenants under these laws: ordinary tenants, protected tenants, and permanent tenants.

Protected Tenants: Recognised after the enactment of the law.

Permanent Tenants: Existed before the law came into force.

Ordinary Tenants: Fall under the jurisdiction of the Tehsildar.

If a cultivator applied within six years of the law coming into force, their name is added to the 7/12 land records, granting them tenancy rights over the land.