MVA announces panel for APMC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Agricultural Produce Market Committee will hold elections on April 28, with the Mahavikas Aghadi announcing their Shetkari Mahavikas Aghadi Vikas panel. The panel includes 15 candidates, with Congress receiving nine seats, and NCP and Shiv Sena each receiving three. The remaining two representatives of traders and one representative of Hamal Mapadi have not been chosen yet. The leaders of the panel, including former MLA Dr Kalyan Kale, expressed confidence in getting elected. The committee has 934 society constituency voters, 1003 gram panchayat constituency voters, 856 trader constituency voters, and 497 Hamal-Mapadi constituency voters.