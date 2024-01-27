MVA to finalise seat sharing by first week of February

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Congress leaders including incharge of Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole underlined that Maha Vikas Aghadi will finalise sharing of seats to contest the Lok Sabha elections in the first week of February.

As reported earlier, the Congress has vowed to elect maximum MPs from the state in the forthcoming elections. It has also started micro-level planning in each region.

Chennithala and Patole were in the city on Friday to attend the divisional meeting at Latur and Dhule. They interacted with former state minister Anil Patel, district in-charge Dr. Mujahid Khan, former MP Uttam Singh Pawar, District President Dr. Kalyan Kale, City President Yusuf Shaikh, former MLA Keshavrao Autade, former MLC M M Shaikh, Ranjana Patel, Dr Mohan Deshmukh, City Women President Deepali Misal and others on the occasion.

Chennithala said, “MPCC is conducting review meetings in connection with the Lok Sabha election. The party is focussing on conducting organisational activity, taking measures to improve the party’s stand, formation of booth committees etc. Unemployment and hike in the prices of the essential commodities are core issues. The Central Government, however, is least bothered in resolving them. Besides, the Central Government has failed to prevent suicidal deaths of farmers in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the party will take policy decisions during the state-level review meeting to be held on February 16 and 17 in Lonavala. There is no groupism in Congress and we are with all the religions, he clarified.

Chennithala further said, “Maha Vikas Aghadi will contest the Lok Sabha elections unitedly in Maharashtra. The discussion on seat sharing between Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and other parties is underway. The final seat sharing will be done till February 1. Nana Patole, Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat will represent on behalf of Congress in this process.”