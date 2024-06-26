MVA to form next Govt in State: Jayant Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Looking at the results of the recently held Lok Sabha elections, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has won 45 seats and not 31. The MVA will form the next Government in the State,” said Jayant Patil, State president of NCP Sharad Pawar group.

He was speaking at a convention of party activists organised at Rashtravadi Bhavan on Wednesday. Jayant Patil said that this time around, some candidates had to spend Rs 100 crores in the election. "Some could not get elected even after spending Rs 200 crore," he said without taking anyone’s name.

While guiding the activists, he said the activists should take alliance parties with them.

“We will seek Assembly seats which are sure to win. There should not be a tug of war. The NCP will get a good share. But, workers on the ground level should be good. Priority will be given to loyalists. There is a need to elect a Government that will do what the public says,” he said.

Earlier, Maruti Salve, the organiser of the poetry competition conducted in view of Jayanti of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj made an introductory speech.

Each tehsil president of the party expressed their views.

Former Minister Rajesh Tope, NCP Youth Wing State unit president Mehboob Shaikh, Mushtaque Ahmed and Ilyas Kirmani also spoke. Jaisingrao Gaikwad, Kishor Patil, Rangnath Kale, Sudhakar Sonawne, Pooja More and others were seated on the dais.

Jayant Patil praised the working style of district president Pandurang Tangde in this gathering. He said the District President should be like Tangde Patil who should have been appointed earlier. He said it was my mistake that he was not appointed earlier. There were no district-level office-bearers of the party including Tangde on the dais. Senior leaders and State office-bearers were sitting in a single row. Jayant Patil took notice of this with the words 'Look, there is no other queue'.