MVA to win over 175 seats: MLA Abu Azmi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Voters overwhelmingly voted for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Lok Sabha elections in the State. Samajwadi Party (SP) hopes that the situation is the same in the Assembly elections and MVA will get 175 to 180 seats,” said MLA Abu Azmi while addressing a press conference here on Sunday.

He alleged that the wrong narrative of vote Jihad, love Jihad is being set by the BJP. Abu Azmi said that SP is a constituent of MVA and contesting elections on three seats of the city.

“There is a friendly fight for the seat in Aurangabad East. SP and BJP have different ideologies. We don't do Hindu-Muslim like BJP. After 2014, BJP keeping aside the 'Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb' in this country,” he said.

The SP leader said they (BJP) do not know the meaning of Jihad which means struggle. “Those who talked about 400 crossing (par) seats, came down to 240 seats. They are in the Government with two crutches. If one crutch is removed, the Government will collapse,” he said. He alleged that no action was taken against those who entered the mosque and attacked.

“But, Manoj Jarange's supporters were attacked in the State. No action has been taken against the culprits. A mosque was vandalized in Kolhapur district, no action was taken. Pressure will be put to take action against the accused when the MVA Government comes to power. We will insist for 16 per cent reservation for the Maratha community and 10 per cent reservation for the Muslim community. Strict action should be taken if gods, goddesses and great men are insulted,” he said.

MIM gave candidate 1st

“Earlier, AIMIM fielded a candidate in Mankhurd Shivajinagar Constituency. Then, we decided on the candidate for Aurangabad East Constituency. We are not fighting to divide votes, but, we are fighting to win. Ask Owaisi brothers why they are targeting me,” he said.