M’wada still lacks Higher Education facilities: Dr Gavhane

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The basic need of education was fulfilled somewhat in Marathwada which has insufficient facilities for higher education. If we want to progress on the line of the rest of Maharashtra, there is a need to increase the required facilities. The State Government should make efforts seriously for this purpose,” said Dr Sudhir Gavhane, former vice-chancellor.

He was speaking at the prize presentation ceremony of the Marathwada level essay competition conducted by Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada Institute of Socio-Economic Research and National Integration and Marathwada Janata Vikas Parishad.

The institute’s president Dr S B Varade presided while Principal Manorama Sharma, Vijayanna Borade and Principal Jeevan Desai were the chief guests. Sarang Takalkar conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr R S Balekar made an introductory speech. Chandrakant Joshi proposed a vote of thanks.

A total of 586 students participated in two groups (from 8th to 10th and 11th and 12th students). The names of the winners are as follows; first group (Lucky Pandav)-first prize winner; Samiksha Kale (second) and Rohini Taur (third). The second group: Mayuri Sananse (first prize winner), Nikita Solat (second) and Rutuja Kale (third). The consolation prize winners are Shreya Takankhar, Syed Arshad and Saurav Ranmode.