M’wada to record more than average rainfall

Aurangabad, Sept 4:

The eight districts of the Marathwada region recorded 90 per cent rainfall compared to the annual average. The region is likely to receive more than average rainfall.

All the eleven big water reservoirs in the region have 91 per cent storage. The regular monsoon season is considered from June 7 to September end. The eight districts have registered an average 113 per cent rainfall in three months, from June to August. The expected rainfall of the region is 513 mm while it received 580 mm rainfall. A total of 31 mm of rainfall was recorded in the first four days of the current month.

The average annual rainfall of the region is 697 mm while it has registered 611 mm. This is 90 per cent rainfall compared to the annual average of the eight districts. There is heavy rainfall daily since the beginning of Ganesh Festival. Each district of Marathwada is experiencing less or more rain.

Box

Heavy rains in 218 mandals

There are 450 Mandals in the region. Of them, 218 mandals experienced heavy rainfall from June to August months. A total of two mandals received heavy rainfalls six times.

Box

Some irrigation projects overflow

The region has 873 small, medium and big dams. Of them, 11 big water bodies have 91 per cent stock.

A total of 75 mediums irrigation projects have 70 per cent stock while the remaining 646 minor projects registered 61 per cent stock. Some of them are on the verge of overflowing.

Box

52 killed in 3 months

This year, a total of 52 persons lost their lives in the rainy season so far. Also, 960 small and big cattle were killed in the region. A total of 8,246 properties were damaged due to heavy rainfall and flooding.