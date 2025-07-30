M’wada's population increased up to 1.87 Cr

Impact on prabhags, wards, gut & gan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The population of the Marathwada region reached 1.87 crore by July 1, 2025, as per the 2011 census. The number of voters in the eight districts has increased up to 1.60 crore.

The additional voters who have increased will have to be accomodated ted in the prabhag, gut and ward structure.

As a result, after the elections, the local self-government body will have to work hard to provide public amenities compared to the population. Marathwada's voter population was over 1.56 crore at the end of January 2025. This number has increased by July 1.

The population of the region has increased during the last 15 years. The exact number of the population has not been released as the new census not been conducted since then 2011. However, the number of voters was available because of last year's Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The 2011 population will affect the social reservation along with the prabhag, ward, gut and gan structure. Currently, the population of all social groups has increased, but since the census will be held next year, the 15-year-old figures of prabhag, gut, gan and ward structure will be used in the upcoming local body elections, as per the increased population.

Capital leads in the number of voters

Chh Sambhajinagar: 31.76 lakh voters

Jalna: 16.23 lakh

Parbhani: 15.32 lakh

Hingoli: 9.74 lakh

Nanded: 27.51 lakh

Latur: 20.16 lakh

Dharashiv: 13.94 lakh

Beed: 21.97 lakh

Total: 1.56 crore

As per the norms, the 2011 census will have to be taken into account. Each city of the region has expanded. Also, the number of voters has increased. Those voters who have increased will get the opportunity to vote. The census has not been conducted after 2011. So there, is no option but to use the 2011 census. However, the number of voters will remain high in many wards, gut and prabhag.

(Dinesh Waghmare, State Election Commissioner).