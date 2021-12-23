M’wada’s prominent Islamic scholar Maulana Mujeebuddin passes away

Aurangabad, Dec 23:

Maulana Mohammed Mujeebuddin Qasmi, the noted Islamic scholar (Aleem-e-Din) and veteran teacher from historical Madarsa Jamia Islamia Kashiful-Uloom at Jama Masjid of the city, died of cardiac arrest in the early morning of Thursday.

He was 82 and leaves behind wife. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Jama Masjid at 2 pm today while he was laid to rest at an adjacent graveyard.

Maulana Mujeebuddin basically hailed from Basmat in Hingoli district and was currently living at Aref Colony.

He completed Islamic studies from Darul Uloom Deoband and joined Jamia Islamia Kashiful Uloom in 1965 as a teacher.

He worked with another famous scholar late Maulana Riyazuddin Farooqui Nadvi for 50 years at Kashiful-Uloom.

He taught ‘Hadees’ for 40 years to students who spread in different parts of the world and are imparting religious education.

People from the different parts of the region used to come here in Ramzan month every year and every Friday to listen to his religious discourse.

Significantly, he guided in a programme organised on Wednesday night by Maharashtra Muslim Awami Committee to felicitate Arabic teachers on World Arabic Day.

He suffered a cardiac arrest at 2.30 am and died. People from different walks of life, religious leaders were present in large numbers during his funeral procession.