My battle against Dhanshakti: Raju Shinde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “During the last election of Aurangabad West Constituency, we made him (opposite party candidate) sweat. The situation is the same this time too. My fight is against Dhanshakti while Janshakti candidate will win in this election,” said Raju Shinde, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Sena and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate.

He was speaking at the convention of MVA office-bearers organised at Sahyadri Lawns in the Beed Bypass area on Thursday.

Leader of Opposition to Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, district chief Trimbak Tupe, NCP city president Khwaja Bhai, Feroz Patel, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Javed Patel and others were prominently present.

While guiding the office-bearers, Shinde said that he was a candidate for poor. “My fight is against the established people, you should support me,” he said.

MLC Danve said that since the advent of Shiv Sena, Sambhajinagar West Assembly Constituency has been the central hub of the party. The office bearers of the three parties- MVA were urged to vote together and defeat the rebellious MLAs living in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Raju Shinde visited the bullock cart race at Gandheli. The organisers gave him a warm welcome. Shinde appealed to the audience to vote for the overall development of the constituency.