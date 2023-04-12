My identity is defined by my ability, not disability: Sai Kaustuv Dasgupta

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Well-known motivational speaker, singer and graphic designer Sai Kaustuv Dasgupta was honoured with ‘Mahatma Gandhi Mission Institute of Physiotherapy Ability Award 2022' in a programme organised at Rukmini Auditorium, MGM University on Wednesday.

Sai Kaustuv who is suffering from a rare Brittle Bone Disease said“I am 90 per cent disabled and have more than 50 fractures in my body, however, my identity today is not because of my disability but because of my ability.”

He said that he was confined to a single room for six years of his life. “For six years, I could not see the moon, the sun, and the trees. Life is full of uncertainties, it’s a game. In this game, we cannot be happy or sad forever. Difficulties will come, challenges will come, but we must face them all graciously and be happy,” he asserted.

Dr P M Jadhav, Ankushrao Kadam, university Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Dr Ashish Gadekar, Dr Rajendra Bohra, Principal Dr Sarath Babu V, Prerna Dalvi and others were present. Dr Sanskruti Tahkeek proposed a vote of thanks.