Mystery over Smart Bus burning remains unresolved

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

A team comprising Tata Company experts has inspected the Smart Bus which had got burnt into ashes near Karmad, a fortnight ago. The Smart City experts also accompanied them during the inspection, a few days ago. Meanwhile, the reason for the fire incident is yet to be surfaced as the company officials have not submitted the inspection report, so far.

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) spent Rs 38 crore and bought 100 buses from Tata Company in 2018. Sensation prevailed when one bus caught fire recently. The passengers on board got down from the bus before the major fire broke out due to sparking in the engine. Meanwhile, the question arises why the bus caught fire.

The ASCDCL’s chief operations manager (Bus Division) Ram Paunikar said, “To avoid repetition of such incidents in future, the testing of all the buses is underway. The technical team, on priority, is checking the status of multiplex wiring in buses, electric connection from battery to the starter etc. The technical inspection of 8-10 buses is being done daily at the Tata Company’s local service centre.”

The inspection of the burnt bus has been done by Tata Company’s expert, who will be sending the confidential report to the company’s headquarters in Delhi. Later on, the Smart City office will receive the report. The process is expected to be completed next week, hinted Paunikar.