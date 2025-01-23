NA permissions for entrepreneurs in plot numbers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Entrepreneurs operating in industrial plot areas who meet the required documentation criteria will soon be able to obtain non-agricultural (NA) permissions, as assured by Additional District Collector Arvind Lokhande during a meeting at the MASSIA office. Notably, during this event, the entrepreneurs emphasized the attention given to the issues of the group number area in 'Lokmat Times’ and the subsequent demands made to the administration based on it.

The event, held at the More Chowk, Bajaj Nagar, was attended by officials including Joint Director Ravindra Jaibhay, Additional Tehsildar Nitin Garje, Deputy Superintendent of the Land Records Office Nilesh Unde, along with MASSIA leaders. The meeting aimed to address the issuance of NA permits for industries located in a group number of areas near industrial zones.

Entrepreneurs expressed concerns over the losses they faced due to the absence of NA permits and the lack of progress on previous written requests made to former Industry Ministers.

In response, Additional District Collector Lokhande confirmed that entrepreneurs who have the necessary documents such as 7/12 extracts, measurement maps, building plans, and other required construction-related papers will be granted NA permits. Entrepreneurs facing other challenges can approach MASSIA, which will take a proactive approach to resolving the issues.