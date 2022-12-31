Nadda's meeting to win Aurangabad Lok Sabha

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad in a press conference

Aurangabad: With the Lok Sabha elections in sight, work is currently underway and the BJP has set its sights on winning 400 seats in 2024. The party has started preparations to win the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat. Hence on January 2, the party's national president JP Nadda will address a public rally in the city, said union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad in a press conference here on Saturday.

Nadda will visit the Ghrishneshwar temple in Ellora at 3 pm after arriving in the city. He later performed the Bhoomipujan for the beautification of Ahilya Devi Kunda. He will enter the meeting place at 5 pm. State deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, State president Chandrasekhar Bawankule, union Minister of state for Railways Raosaheb Danve, union minister Dr Karad and cooperation minister Atul Save will be present.

Dr Karad said that preparations for the meeting are underway. This meeting will be successful. More than 50,000 citizens will attend the meeting. In reply to a question, he said that eight Lok Sabha seats in Marathwada will be contested in alliance with Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena. BJP has won four seats in the last Lok Sabha elections. The party will decide who will contest these seats. Winning the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency is a matter of stubbornness for the BJP. Work is also underway in six assembly constituencies of the district. MLA Prashant Bamb, state general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, city president Shirish Boralkar, former mayor Bapu Ghadmode were present.