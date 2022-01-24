Nagari Mitra Pathak collects Rs 55K fine from residents

Aurangabad, Jan 24:

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has repaired the city roads by spending crores of rupees. However, the residents are breaking these cement roads without taking any permission. A resident Sandeep Avalgaonkar break a cement road in Jawahar Colony with a breaker. The Nagari Mitra Pathak when came to know about it, an fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on the concerned people and the work was also stopped.

The Nagari Mitra Pathan on January 23 and 24 checked vaccination certificates of 3,150 residents and it was found that 11 residents have not taken the vaccines. Hence, fine of Rs 500 each was imposed on them. The pathak collected Rs 5,500 from this fine. Similarly, Rs 7,000 fine was collected from 14 residents wandering without masks.

Similarly, Rs 5,750 fine was collected from six persons for dumping garbage at various places, Rs 21,000 from four persons for possessing dangerous banned plastic. The Nagari Mitra Pathak has collected Rs 55,250 fine from the residents until now, informed pathak head Pramod Jadhav.