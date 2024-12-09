Nagarik Samiti’s EVM Ban March

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Jagrit Nagarik Kruti Samiti held an "EVM Ban March" on Monday morning. The march started from Kranti Chowk and ended at the Divisional Commissioner’s office.

Organizers claimed that electronic voting machines (EVMs) are being misused to favour a specific political party in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. They alleged that the Election Commission of India had shown questionable conduct. They accused anti-constitutional forces of orchestrating a conspiracy to undermine democracy and the Constitution by violating voting rights.

Prof. Bharat Sirsat said this procession was designed to expose the conspiracy and defend democratic rights. The procession was led by Prof. Machhindra Gorde, Jitendra Bhavare and constitutional analyst Anant Bhavare. The activists in the procession included Bhausaheb Pathade, Kailas Tawar, Ramdas Waghmare, Savita Abhyankar, Ramdas Abhyankar, Madhukar Gawande, Upasika Bodade, Ratnakumar Salve, Upasika Babhale and Daivshala Govande.