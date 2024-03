Naheed Bano passes away

Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Naheed Bano Chiraguddin Shaikh (72), former teacher of Fatima Girls High School, died of a prolonged illness on Friday. Her Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Jan Mohammed Masjid (Beri Baugh) and burial took place at Beri Baugh Qabrastan. She is survived by a son and a daughter.