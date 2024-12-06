Najma Sultana passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A resident of Ganesh Colony-Rasheedpura, Najma Sultana w/o retired MSEB’s assistant engineer Mohd. Muntajabuddin (Naimuddin), died of a brief illness, on Thursday night. She was 69.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Dargah Hazrat Shahnoormiyan in Osmanpura and the burial took place in the graveyard on the campus of the Dargah on Friday morning.

She leaves behind a family comprising two sons, daughters-in-law, two daughters, two sons-in-law and grandchildren. She was the mother of Lokmat’s Assistant Manager (Electronics) Shaikh Raza.