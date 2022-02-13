Namdeo Ghule gets Ph D

Aurangabad, Feb 13:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conferred Ph D on Namdev Subhash Ghule in Geography. He submitted his thesis titled ‘Assessment of Rainfall Variability in Ahmednagar District’ under the guidance of Dr U B Pathre, research guide and Principal from Asaram Bhandwaldar College.

