Names of nine aspiring MLAs to be declared today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The fate of 183 candidates, from national, state and regional parties and independents, was sealed on Wednesday. Amid tight police security, the counting of votes will be done at nine different places (in the office of returning officer) and the election of new MLAs from the district will be announced on Saturday.

In 2019, three seats were won by the BJP, five seats by Shinde Sena and one by Uddhav Sena. In 2024, the nine seats were contested by Maha Vikas Aghadi and Mahayuti candidates.

The district recorded 69.64 per cent of voting on November 20. Hence the election administration will be counting 22,30,33,334 lakh votes polled through EVMs and 21,000 through postal ballots. The counting process will begin at 8 am and their results are expected to be ought by the afternoon. The counting of EVM votes will be done on 208 tables and postal ballots through 126 tables.

Election Staff for Counting

5778 staff

852 officers

252 micro observers

Number of Rounds of Counting

Sillod: 29

Kannad: 27

Phulambri: 27

Aurangabad Central: 23

Aurangabad West: 28

Aurangabad East: 24

Paithan: 26

Gangapur: 27

Vaijapur: 26

Strict security at counting centres

The District Election Office (DEO) and District Collector Deelip Swami visited the counting centres of all three urban constituencies (East, West and Central) to review the arrangements on Friday. He checked the counting rooms, media rooms, parking, police security, and entry/exit points at each centre. Based on the review, he provided instructions to election officials to ensure smooth security arrangements.

5144 police personnel deployed

1823 police personnel and 123 officers will be deployed in the city.

An additional 2693 personnel from SRPF and CRPF will be deployed for Phulambri and four other constituencies.

2291 police personnel and 137 officers will be deployed in the rural constituencies. Special SRPF and CRPF troops will also be stationed for security.

Transparent Process Ensured

Deelip Swami said, “ The training was provided to the counting staff across all constituencies in the district. The officials concerned have been instructed to carry out the process transparently. I visited the three urban constituencies to ensure proper arrangements, addressing any shortcomings.”

Prestige at stake for selected candidates

Housing Minister Atul Save, Imtiaz Jaleel in Aurangabad East, Sillod's Guardian Minister Abdul Sattar, MP Sanjay Shirshat, Raju Shinde in Aurangabad West, Prashant Bamb and Satish Chavan from Gangapur are all battling for their reputations.

Names of prominent candidates in the fray

Aurangabad East: Atul Save (BJP), Imtiaz Jaleel (AIMIM), Lahuji Shewale (Congress) and Dr. Gaffar Quadri (SP).

Aurangabad Central: Pradeep Jaiswal (Shinde Sena), Naser Siddiqui (AIMIM), Balasaheb Thorat (Uddhav Sena).

Aurangabad West: Sanjay Shirshat (Shinde Sena), Raju Shinde (Uddhav Sena), Ramesh Gaikwad (Independent).

Sillod: Abdul Sattar (Shinde Sena) and Suresh Bankar (Uddhav Sena).

Phulambri: Anuradha Chavan (BJP), Vilas Autade (Congress) and Ramesh Pawar (Independent).

Paithan: Vilas Bhumbre (Shinde Sena) and Datta Gorde (Uddhav Sena).

Gangapur: Prashant Bamb (BJP) and Satish Chavan (NCP).

Vaijapur: Ramesh Bornare (Shinde Sena) and Dr Dinesh Singh Pardeshi (Uddhav Sena).

Kannad: Harshvardhan Jadhav (Independent), Uday Singh Rajput (Uddhav Sena) and Sanjana Jadhav (Shinde Sena).

Arrangements at Counting Centres

All appointed staff must arrive at the counting centres ahead of time.

The seals of the strong rooms will be opened in the presence of election observers and candidates' representatives. This process will be video recorded.

The communication system at the centres will be fully equipped, and the power supply will be uninterrupted with the help of the electricity department.

The counting of postal ballots will begin first.

Health facilities will be available at counting centres, and only authorised election officials can carry mobile phones into the counting rooms.

Strict three-tier security will be maintained outside the counting centres, with vehicles prohibited within 100 metres.