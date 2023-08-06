Nana Patole asserts leadership for Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections

Dismisses speculations of change in leadership in the state

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : State Congress president, Nana Patole, affirmed his leadership in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections during a press conference held on Sunday. Patole addressed questions regarding potential changes in party leadership and dismissed speculations, stating that the Congress party will contest the elections under his guidance.

Patole, who arrived in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for a two-day tour, interacted with journalists at the Subhedari Guest House before participating in a protest against the Manipur issue organized by the Mahila Congress at Kranti Chowk. Later, he visited Padampura to engage in a programme organized by Mahendra Ramandwal of Shahar Kisan Cell.

During the press conference, Patole criticized the ruling party, alleging that despite being a double engine government, they had blackmailed farmers during the recent monsoon session. He further accused the government of engaging in corrupt practices through their agencies. He criticized the ruling coalition, referring to it as ‘EDA’ (Eknath, Devendra, and Ajit) and highlighted the lack of clarity regarding the affiliation of certain MLAs. Dr Kalyan Kale, Sheikh Yusuf, Anil Patel and others were present.