Nanded-Manmad Demu Express train partially cancelled till July 14

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: to improve track maintenance efficiency and safety.

With an aim to improve track efficiency and safety, the South Central Railway (SCR, Nanded Division) has partially cancelled the Nanded-Manmad Demu Express train (number 07777) from Nanded to Purna Junction from June 17 to July 14 (28 days). The return journey train (number 07778) has also been partially cancelled.

According to the press release issued by the public relations officer, the division will be implementing the Rolling Corridor Block programme. Hence, the demu train will shuttle between Manmad and Purna Junction during this period.

The total distance from Nanded to Manmad is 347 km. There are a total 35 stations on the route. As per the old schedule, the train leaves Nanded at 7.25 pm, reaches Purna Junction at 8.15 pm, and finally arrives at Manmad at 5.50 am.

The division underlined that the passengers should take note of the change in operational schedule to avoid inconvenience at the eleventh hour. Under the programme, the division will undertake track maintenance works to ensure its efficiency and safety and avoid untoward incidents during the monsoon period.