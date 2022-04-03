Nanded-Nashik-Mumbai railway traffic hampered on second day

Aurangabad, April 3:

The railway traffic on Nanded - Nashik - Mumbai was hampered on the second consecutive day as the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Jainagar Express derailed on the central railway route between Igatpuri and Bhusal on Sunday. On Saturday, the traffic was hampered due to the derailment of a goods train at Daulatabad Railway Station.

On Sunday, three trains from Mumbai were canceled while one train from Nanded to Mumbai was canceled. Similarly, the Nandigram and Deogiri Express going to Mumbai was partially canceled from Aurangabad onwards.

The railway time table was disrupted on Saturday as eight racks of a goods train were derailed at Daulatabad railway station.Some trains were on Nanded to Mumbai route were completely canceled while some were partially canceled.

On Sunday, the accident of Jainagar Express again hampered the train schedule on the second consecutive day. The passengers face severe inconvenience due to disturbed schedule.

Mumbai CST - Adilabad Nandigram Express, Mumbai CST - Secunderabad Deogiri Express, Mumbai CST - Nanded Rajyarani Express and Nanded - Mumbai CST Rajyarani Express were canceled on Sunday.

Nandigram and Deogiri trains going to Mumbai ran till Aurangabad. The passengers the opt for private vehicles to go to Mumbai from the city.

Nanded - Mumbai Tapovan Express ran till Manmad on Sunday. Similarly, Mumbai - Nanded Tapovan Express has been canceled on Monday. It will start from Manmad.