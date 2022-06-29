Nanded-Pune train to run daily from July 4

Aurangabad, June 29:

Here is good news for the commuters the Nanded-Hadapsar Superfast Express train has been extended till Pune and will run daily from July 4. Earlier, the train was running twice a week only.

The train journey will leave Nanded at 3.15 pm, arrive in Aurangabad at 8.20 pm and reach Pune the next day at 5.30 am. Meanwhile, on the return journey, the train will start from Pune at 9.35 pm, arrive in Aurangabad at 5.05 am and reach Nanded the next day at 10.20 am.

Earlier, the train Nanded-Pune was converted into the Nanded-Hadapsar superfast express in January, this year. The HLB coaches were attached to the train. It may be noted that Hadapsar was finalised due to the non-availability of a platform for parking the train during its scheduled time.

It may be noted that a section of media had highlighted the news that the passengers travelling by this train had to face hardship in reaching Pune from Hadapsar. Besides, due to the absence of local train, the passengers also faced inconvenience in reaching Shivajinagar, Pimpri-Chinchwad or Lonavala. Hence the train has been extended again till Pune.