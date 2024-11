Nandkishor Shukla passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Teacher at Christ Church High School, Cantonment Nandkishor Shukla (57) passed away after a prolonged illness. The last rites were performed on him at Cantonment crematorium. He is survived by wife, a son and extended family. Shukla, who hailed from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, was the trustee of the Saptshrungi Devi Temple, Bhujbalnagar, Padegaon.