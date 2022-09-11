Narayana Academy students shine in NEET

Aurangabad, Sept 11:

The students of the city branch of Narayana IIT and PMT Academy came out with flying colours in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022.

The toppers of the academic were felicitated in a programme held at the branch office. Academy director Dr Vishal Ladniya said that many students from the academy, both from open and reserved categories, are likely to get admissions to Government college seats.

The top ten All India Rank (AIR) holders of Narayana Group included Tanishka (first AIR), Ankush Gowda (18th AIR), Rishit Agarwal (27th AIR ), and Harshith Reddy (36th AIR).

The toppers of the city branch are as follows Neeraj Gattani (671 marks), Bawaskar Vishakha (633), Haripriya Kale (610), Harshal Bodhke (581), Sachin Revenshette (581), Shaikh Sahil (551), Gaikwad Yash (550), Jiya Deoda (522) and Yash Somani (515).

The academy will launch the repeaters batch on September 15. For details, one may contact the academy. Pankaj Chahar, Durgesh Singh, Abdul Hannan, Dr Sanjay Singh, Godhan Singh, Sunil Jha and others were present. Non-teaching staff Datta Jadhav, Rajesh Patil, Tekakeli Chalpati, Jamil Khan, Prakash Patil and others made efforts for the success of the program.