Narayana declares NSAT result; toppers felicitated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Narayana IIT and PMT Academy has announced the result of the Narayana Scholastic Aptitude Test (NSAT). The Academy conducted the national level test in October so that students from class 7th to 10th will be able to crack the competitive examination and participate in all India competitions.

The top 500 rankers in the examination across the country were honoured. It was informed that a public felicitation programme for all aspirants who appeared for NSAT will be held on December 3.

Guiding students today, director of the institute Dr Vishal Ladniya asserted that the world has become a home of competition and everyone has a competitive attitude to keep their side strong. The 10 per cent to 100 per cent scholarship was announced as per the merit in the NSAT examination. Abdul Hannan, Prashant Shukla and others were present.