Narayana HSC toppers felicitated

Aurangabad, June 23: Narayana IIT and PMT Academy students excelled in the HSC examination results of which were declared recently. Yash Joshi and Momin Abdullah Abu Mohammad (94.33%) were the toppers.

Director Dr Vishal Ladniya said that the pattern of teaching at Narayana includes discussion on topic for board studies as well as providing the descriptive notes.

A total of 372 students stood in distinction and 68 students scored above 90% marks. Kush Mahajan (94.17%), Sayeed Mohmmad Zaik (94%), Arnav Sadani (93.83 %), Parth Taur (93.67%), Aditya Wagh (93.67%), Siddhesh Sabnis (93.33%) were other toppers.

A Scholarship Cum Admission Test for two years Regular IIT JEE and NEET 2022 Programme will be held on June 26.