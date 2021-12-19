Narayana Institute director Dr Mallick passes away

Aurangabad, Dec 19:

Dr M F Mallick, director of Narayan Institute died after a prolonged illness on Sunday.

He was undergoing pneumonia treatment at an ICU of a private hospital for the past 30 days. His condition deteriorated and he was put on a ventilator. He also suffered a cardiac arrest in the meantime. Dr Mallick passed away today.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at a mosque near Patel Pride-Sadat Nagar at 10 pm and buried at an adjacent graveyard. He was 56 and leaves behind wife, brother and sister.

Dr Mallick who hailed from Patna in Bihar was specialised in Physics subject. He taught students in Delhi and Hyderabad before coming here. He came to the city in 2006 as Narayana Institute director. He had said that he decided to settle here as the city had given him so much love and affection.

Because of his guidance, thousands of students from Marathwada, Vidarbha and Khandesh regions got admissions to engineering and medical courses in top institutes of the country and made their future bright.