Narayana Master Speaker competition finale held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Master Orator Competition was organised by Narayana School, recently. Participating branches were Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Nashik, Nanded, Yavatmal and Nagpur. Participating students of class I to V had to clear two tough rounds to reach the grand finale. The programme was inaugurated by commissioner of police Manoj Lohiya. Deputy general manager of Narayana Rammohan Reddy, director of Narayana Coaching Dr Vishal Ladniya, head of research and development, headmistress of participating schools and jury member Pooja Karwa, Tejal Vakil, Nirmala Chaudhary and Sawan Chudiwal were present. Lohiya asserted that developing social skills along with book knowledge is very important. Winners and participants were awarded certificates, medals and trophies.