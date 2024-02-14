Narayana stands no.1 in JEE Mains

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Narayana Institute has achieved a spectacular performance in the JEE Mains Session-I result that was declared recently.

Its eight students secured 100 percentile with 300 out of 300 marks. Students like M Sai Teja, Sheikh Sooraj, Aryan Prakash, M Anup, Rohan Sai, H Vidhit, Dinesh Reddy and Amogh Aggarwal are the star performer. The successful students expressed their feeling that this was possible due to the uniform methodology implemented across the country through the classroom program.

Speaking during felicitation ceremony of meritorious students, director of city branch of Narayana Institute Dr Vishal Ladniya said “Major contribution to the results in the country has been given through Narayana Institute.”

Nine students scored more than 99 percentile. Names of successful students and their percentile marks obtained are ‘Mane Abhishek (99.84), Katha Ajay (99.57), Joshi Madhura (99.5), Dudhate Rameshwar (99.48), Narwadkar Idha (99.46), Khillare Winner. (99.33), Nafde Om(99.27), Kangude Aditya (99.24), Rudasamudra Mansi (99.15), Gadekar Varad (98.96), Padhye Varad (98.91), Gadkari Avni (98.84), Bramhe Tejas (98.84), Chidravar Giriraj (98.78), Sethi Akshad (98.76) and Patil Ayush (98.25).

Dr Ladniya announced that Narayana Scholarship Test would be held on March 17 and March 31 for 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th, 12th engineering and medical batches.