Narayana students bring laurels in IMO exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Narayana IIT NEET Foundation Academy came out with flying colours in the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) level I. These students were declared eligible for the IMO level II.

All these students are from the Foundation Program from grades 8,9,10 of the academy. Director of the local branch of the Narayana Dr Vishal Ladniya guided the students.

He announced that the Narayana ACST - Admission Cum Scholarship Test (ACST) for all 7,8,9 standard students for the next academic year would be held on January 19 while aspirants of two years classroom programme of NEET / IIT JEE, will take the ACST on February 2. The students of class 10 can appear for this test.

The names of candidates who were declared eligible for IMO level II are Rahatekar Atharva, Varad Dixit, Muley Utkarsha, Snehal Patil, Bhavyaa Mutha, Agrawal Arnav, Warkad Atharva, Shymal Mahajan, Khandar Akshara and Mundhe Rugweda.