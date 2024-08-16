Narayana World School celebrates Independence Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Narayana World School, Apatgaon branch marked India's 78th Independence Day with a patriotic event. Founder Bappa Saheb Patil hoisted the flag, accompanied by director Kiran Patil, Alka Patil and others. Students showcased their talent through speeches, dances, group songs, and a Karate demo. Principal Savita Talreja sang "Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon", concluding the celebration.