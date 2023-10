Narayanrao passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Narayanrao Pandurangrao Padalkar (82, Ravinagar, Hudco) passed away on Saturday.

His funeral procession was taken out from his residence this evening. The last rites were performed on him at N-11- Hudco crematorium.

He leaves behind two sons, one daughter and grandchildren. He was a retired teacher from Zilla Parishad school in the district.