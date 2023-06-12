Naregaon leaping high commercially after closure of garbage dumping

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Naregaon, the locality which was once avoided by the majority of the citizens visiting due to the foul smell of an old garbage dumping yard, today has become a haven, in the last few years.

Today, the vicinity has become an independent suburb and market for wholesale and retail businesses. The businesses relating to fruits, electronic gadgets, building materials, and furniture have thrived here. Now, there is no need to come to the city for these things. Many multi-storeyed buildings had been constructed. Besides, schools of English, Marathi and Urdu mediums with good strength of students in them have come up here.

It is learnt the farmland of many farmers had been acquired for the development of the Chikalthana MIDC area. Hence, some of them purchased alternate land at different places, while some preferred setting up small-scale industrial units. Many factory workers after retirement also set up their units and became entrepreneurs. Many youths had established themselves in multipurpose businesses. Many banks have set up their customer service centres. This has helped to overcome unemployment in the periphery.

A few years ago, the farmers and residents from Naregaon and neighbouring villages like Palshi, Gopalpur, Mahal Pimpri, Warud Kazi, Warjhadi, Wadkha etc participated in the indefinite agitation against the garbage dumping by the civic administration.

As of today, the majority of the residents are dependent on borewell water or purchasing jar water to quench their thirst. Only a few selected areas in the vicinity get water supply from the municipal corporation.

According to former corporator, Gokul Malke, “The construction of a new ESR with adequate storage capacity is underway. The area will be getting water under the new water supply scheme. The standard of education in schools has encouraged the students of dreaming high positions in their lives.”

Another former corporator Bhagwan Ragade said, “The major population of Naregaon is of labour class as it is situated in the middle of industrial area. The municipal corporation and public representatives tried their best to provide basic amenities and also give a push to the development in Naregaon. There are roads, community centres, gardens, health centres and other facilities. The availability of amenities is helping youths in building confidence.”

According to old residents Kader Shah, Ankush Danve and Kautikrao Tavale, “There is an availability of good hotels, food joints, and function halls. The things needed for constructing houses, from building materials, furniture, steel, and cement, are available. The traders from the city are also visiting Naregaon in connection with their businesses.”