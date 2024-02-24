Narhar Kurundkar Lecture Series in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of English, Department of Students Development Section of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will jointly organise the Narhar Kurundkar Lecture Series at the English Department, at noon, on February 27.

Noted author and chairperson of Classical Marathi Langauge Committee Rangnath Pathare will guide on ‘Creative Writing.’ Department of English head Dr Mustajeeb Khan and convenor of the event Dr Anand Ubale appealed to all to attend the programme.