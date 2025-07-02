Nath Valley School celebrates Foundation Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Valley School joyously commemorated its 33rd Foundation Day on June 30, marking yet another milestone in its distinguished journey of academic excellence and holistic development.

The event was graced by eminent dignitaries including chairperson of the Trust, Rajendra Darda, trustees Nandkishore Kagliwal, Satish Kagliwal, Mukund Bhogale, Rishi Bagla, director Ranjit Dass, principal Dr Swarup Dutta, vice-principal Aparna Mathur, headmistress Sarabjit Dasgupta, along with proud parents and enthusiastic students.

The ceremony commenced with the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp. A special highlight of the event was the felicitation of Tejasvi Deshpande, a distinguished alumna of NVS, who secured the 99th rank in the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Meritorious students from Grades 10 and 12 were honoured for their outstanding performance in the Board Examinations 2024-25.

Rajendra Darda lauded the school’s enduring legacy and congratulated the students and teachers for their unwavering efforts. He acknowledged the valuable contribution and the role played by Ranjit Dass as the backbone of the institution to take the school to such great heights. Ranjit Dass emphasized the school’s role in imparting not only knowledge but also strong moral values, which shape students into compassionate and capable individuals. Principal Dr Swarup Dutta congratulated everyone on the glorious journey of the school. VP Aparna Mathur applauded the efforts of students and teachers alike to make NVS shine brightly.

The celebrations were enlivened by captivating dance performances, soulful musical renditions and a thought-provoking skit by the students. The programme concluded with the vote of thanks followed by the school song and the national anthem.