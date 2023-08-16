Nath Valley School commemorates Independence Day with grand celebrations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Valley School celebrated the 77th Independence Day with unparalleled zeal and fervour. The event was marked by a series of performances and activities that showcased the rich cultural diversity and unity of the country. 13th and 14th August witnessed a pre-independence celebration by unfurling the tricolour.

School director Ranjit Dass, principal Dr Sharda Gupta, vice-principal Aparna Mathur, headmistress Sarabjit Das Gupta graced the flag hoisting ceremony. The director Dass said each one should police themselves in order to become responsible citizens.

“By seeking knowledge and honing your skills, you are ensuring a brighter future not only for yourself but for the entire nation,” the principal told students.

The primary section participated in an art competition while the secondary section took up an activity of Shramdaan.