National conference explores Jain visual heritage in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A two-day national conference on “Jain Visual Heritage: Paintings, Archaeology, and Iconography” was held by the History Department of Government College, in collaboration with Gurudev Samantbhadra Center for Jainism. On the second day, Prajnyatai Dongavkar presented a rare 16th-century scroll blending Rajasthani and North Indian art. Dr. Pranoti Lad highlighted Jain temple architecture in Maharashtra, while Dr. Gomateshwar Patil discussed Jain contributions to visual art. Mr. Oshin Bamb showcased archaeological finds across Maharashtra. The valedictory session was chaired by Dinesh Gangwal and attended by noted Jain figures. Ravindra Patil delivered the vote of thanks.