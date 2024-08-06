National Handloom Day: A Celebration of India's Rich Textile Heritage

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a bid to protect and promote India's handloom heritage, the Government of India (GoI) has commemorated August 7 as National Handloom Day since 2015. This initiative aims to highlight the cultural significance and economic potential of handloom products. Over the past decade, the demand for Swadeshi (locally made) goods has surged, offering hope to handloom product manufacturers and weavers aiming to carve a niche in the competitive textile market.

A thriving industry in Maharashtra

The Marketing Officer of the National Handloom Corporation (NHC) for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur, D.W. Babulkar, shared insights into the thriving handloom industry in Maharashtra.

" National Handloom Day serves as a reminder of India's rich textile tradition and the continued relevance of handloom products in the modern market. There are around 4,500 registered weavers in Maharashtra who craft a diverse range of 30 products, including sarees, bed sheets, blankets, carpets, towels, handkerchiefs, napkins, wall-hangers, suitings, and shirtings, using pure cotton or silk," explained Babulkar.

Annual Growth and Global Reach

The NHC promotes handloom products through annual exhibitions in key locations, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. These events facilitate direct interaction between buyers and artisans, fostering a deeper appreciation of the richness and uniqueness of handloom products. " "Our elegant products offer comfort and are suitable for all weather conditions. The demand for our products is increasing by 10-15% annually. Our GI-tagged handloom items including Paithani Sarees are particularly popular among tourists. We also accept online orders from both domestic and international customers through our website (www.mahahandloom.com), and offer free delivery through the post, covering countries like the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and others."

Promoting traditional Paithani and Himroo products

Maharashtra's handloom heritage is rich with traditional varieties, prominently featuring Paithani sarees and Himroo shawls. "We aggressively promote these products, especially as they originate from the tourism capital of Maharashtra through exhibitions," Babulkar said.

"Paithani sarees, dating back to the Mughal period, have gained widespread popularity, partly due to numerous sales and exhibition centres in Yeola. Our Paithani sarees have been in demand since receiving the GI (Geographical Indications) tag. Paithani sarees, known for their intricate designs such as Brocade, Paramparik, and Lotus, draw inspiration from the world heritage Ajanta and Ellora Caves. "Each Paithani saree takes between three to six months to weave, depending on the selected 'Pallu' design. The hand weaving is delicate and requires meticulous care," Babulkar said adding Himroo products, including shawls, also enjoy significant demand.

The Textile Directorate every year provides training to women weavers, empowering them financially and encouraging the preservation of traditional art forms.