‘National Handloom Day’ to be celebrated at Marhati Paithani Centre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The aim is to generate awareness about the importance of Handloom industry and its contribution to the socio-economic development of the country, the Weavers’ Service Centre (Mumbai) will be celebrating 11th National Handloom Day at Marhati Paithani Centre (Sant Dnyaneshwar Udyan Marg, Paithan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district) in first week of August.

The event will be attended by local dignitaries, senior government officials, National Merit Certificate Holders, National awardees and Sant Kabir awardees.

According to the press release (PIB Marathwada), there will be dissemination of major initiatives for development of the handloom sector (at Block Level Cluster, India Handloom Brand, Handloom Mark, MUDRA Scheme, Insurance Scheme, e-commerce, e-Dhaga, GI etc.). There will be a presentation of local success stories; interaction with weavers and exhibition of design/samples & products of WSC (Mumbai).

According to organisers, ‘National Handloom Day’ has been celebrated by the Office of Development Commissioner (Handlooms), New Delhi on August 7, every year since 2015. One of the key objectives of this initiative is to promote Handlooms, increase income of weavers and enhance pride in their work.

Hence to popularise Handlooms amongst the citizens, programmes will be organised in the prominent 75 Handloom clusters/ pockets by the Weavers’ Service Centres (WSCs) in August 2025, in the presence of local dignitaries like people’s representatives (MPs and MLAs), designers, awardees, weavers and other stakeholders. The main event will be held in New Delhi on August 7, stated the release.