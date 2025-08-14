National Librarian Day celebrated at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Librarian Day was celebrated at the College of Communication, Culture and Media, MGM University, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr S R Ranganathan, the father of the Indian library movement.

Veteran journalist Dr Jaydev Dole interacted with the students. Senior journalist Praveen Bardapurkar, Principal Dr Rekha Shelke, Dr Asha Deshpande, Dr Vishakha Garkhedkar, Dr Kavita Soni, Librarian Dr Balaji Damawale, Hemant Raote, Sachin Ghayal, students and others were present.

“Reading is an important factor in the life of a student. The habit of continuous reading contributes to achieving success,” said Dr Dole. In order to perpetuate the reading culture, an initiative called 'Granthalaya Chale Hum' was organised in the afternoon session.