National Mathematics Day celebrated in MGM University

Aurangabad, Dec 22:

National Mathematics Day was celebrated at MGM University on Wednesday.

A poster presentation competition was held to pay the tribute to India's famous mathematician Srinivasa Iyengar Ramanujan.

Registrar of the university Dr Ashish Gadekar inaugurated the contest. Dr V B Musande (Vice Principal, JNEC), Dr V M Arole (head, Applied Science Department), Dr Gajanan Lomte (Coordinator, Ramanujan Club) were present.

Dr Suddhasheel Ghosh, Dr Sadanand Guhe and Dr Arvind Chel were the judges for the competition which received a huge and enthusiastic response from the students.

Dr T S Pawar, Dr N G Abuj, Prof S K Kale, S R Dhavale, U V Deshmukh along with student coordinators Abhishek Gavhane, Shourya Goje, Anurag Nilawar, Sam Karivardhan, Aditya Chavan, Abdul Moid, Pranjal Patil and Khatib Adnan took efforts in organizing and making the event successful.