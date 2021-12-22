National Mathematics Day in MGM University

Aurangabad, Dec 22: A poster presentation competition was held at the MGM University to pay tributes to the great mathematician Srinivasa Iyengar Ramanujan on his birth anniversary, celebrated as the National Mathematics Day. Registrar, MGM University Dr Ashish Gadekar inaugurated the event. vice-principal, JNEC Dr V B Musande, head, Applied Science Department Dr V M Arole and coordinator Ramanujan Club Dr Gajanan Lomte were present.

The competition, which received enthusiastic response from the students, was judged by Dr Suddhasheel Ghosh, Dr Sadanand Guhe and Dr Arvind Chel. Dr Lomte, Dr T S Pawar, Dr N G Abuj, S K Kale, S R Dhavale, U V Deshmukh along with student coordinators Abhishek Gavhane, Shourya Goje, Anurag Nilawar, Sam Karivardhan, Aditya Chavan, Abdul Moid, Pranjal Patil and Khatib Adnan took efforts to organise the event.