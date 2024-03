National Science Day at Dnyandeep Secondary School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dnyandeep Madhyamik Vidyalaya Cidco N2 organised a science exhibition to mark the National Science Day. Principal Ramesh Akde inaugurated the exhibition. Students presented various experiments. Science teacher Vinayak Pawar, Yogita Pawar, Vithhal Rajput, Karbhari Pagare and Atmaram Kolhe were present.