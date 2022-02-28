National Science Day in River Dale High School

Aurangabad, Feb 28: A science exhibition was held by River Dale High School to mark the National Science Day and honour the contributions of the scientists towards the development of the nation. The day commemorates eminent scientist CV Raman's 1928 invention, 'Raman Effect’. The exhibition was inaugurated by Ashutosh Badwe. Students of all three sections participated in the exhibition. They were asked to choose their favourite topic and make still models, colourful charts, posters and working models. They were questioned about the scientific concepts and theories behind their project. Various sustainable topics and ideas were picked up and demonstrated visually.