National seminar held in Maulana Azad College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of English of Maulana Azad College and the English Language Teachers' Association of India (ELTAI) jointly organised a one-day national seminar on NEP2020: The Role of Languages and Literature on Saturday.

Prof K Elango (formerly professor and head, Department of English, Anna University, Chennai) and national secretary of ELTAI delivered a keynote speaker.

Prof A G Khan (formerly head, Department of English, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University ), Dr Vaibhav Sabnis (Dhule), Dr Sachin Bhumbe (Navi Mumbai), Dr Ramkishan Bhise (Mumbai), Dr Rohidas Nitionde (chairman, BOS Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded) were the resource persons for the plenary sessions held.

Dr Arvind Ranade (director, National Innovation Foundation, Gandhinagar, Gujarat) and Dr Bhimrao Bhosale (professor and head from the University of Hyderabad) were the chief guests and guests of honour respectively. Principal of the college Dr Mazahar Farroqui guided the participants eloquently through his presidential remarks.

Convenor of the national seminar Dr Shaikh Kalimoddin Rashid highlighted the objectives of the seminar. Dr Santosh Chouthaiwale proposed a vote of thanks while Dr.Parvez Asalam and Dr. Sudhir Mathpati conducted the proceedings of the seminar. More than 110 participants attended the seminar and presented the papers in the sessions arranged.